BRIEF-Lakshmi Vilas Bank sets overnight MCLR at 9.35 pct p.a.
* Says revision of marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) with effect from 1st June, 2017
TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Apr 06 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 552 548. Copper wire rod 550 546. Copper Scrap No:1 430 445. Zinc ingots 139-148 139-148. Tin ingots 1,430 1,425. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,235 1,230. 4 X 4" Inco 1,210 1,205. 4 X 4" 1,060 1,050. Aluminium ingots 139-149 139-149. Lead ingots 134-145 134-145. Source: Delhi metal traders.
* Clarifies on news item that co is in talks to buy European operations of Dupont Teijin Films