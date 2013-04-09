BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare gets FDA nod for drug to treat epileptic seizures
* Says gets final approval from usfda for felbamate tablets usp
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 548 555. Copper wire rod 546 553. Copper Scrap No:1 440 442. Zinc ingots 139-148 139-148. Tin ingots 1,430 1,415. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,245 1,240. 4 X 4" Inco 1,210 1,215. 4 X 4" 1,045 1,060. Aluminium ingots 139-149 139-149. Lead ingots 134-145 134-145. Source: Delhi metal traders.
May 31 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all three bids for 20 billion rupees ($309.98 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVE ACCEPTED RATE D No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%)