India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 552 548. Copper wire rod 550 546. Copper Scrap No:1 442 440. Zinc ingots 137-142 139-148. Tin ingots 1,425 1,430. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,225 1,245. 4 X 4" Inco 1,190 1,210. 4 X 4" 1,045 1,045. Aluminium ingots 138-148 139-149. Lead ingots 133-144 134-145. Source: Delhi metal traders.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India