Indian rapeseed falls for 3rd straight day, hits over 2-yr low
NEW DELHI, May 31 Indian rapeseed futures closed lower for the third straight day on Wednesday, touching their lowest in over two years due to low demand.
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 520 530. Copper wire rod 518 528. Copper Scrap No:1 410 415. Zinc ingots 137-142 137-142. Tin ingots 1,390 1,400. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,190 1,200. 4 X 4" Inco 1,170 1,160. 4 X 4" 1,020 1,030. Aluminium ingots 138-148 138-148. Lead ingots 133-144 133-144. Source: Delhi metal traders.
NEW DELHI, May 31 Indian rapeseed futures closed lower for the third straight day on Wednesday, touching their lowest in over two years due to low demand.
May 31 V2 Retail Ltd: * Says appointed Vipin Kaushik as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: