TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Apr 17
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Indicative Previous
opening close
Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Copper bars 525 520.
Copper wire rod 523 518.
Copper Scrap No:1 415 412.
Zinc ingots 137-142 137-142.
Tin ingots 1,400 1,395.
Nickel Strip
4 X 24" Inco 1,200 1,195.
4 X 4" Inco 1,060 1,055.
4 X 4" 1,030 1,025.
Aluminium ingots 138-148 138-148.
Lead ingots 133-144 133-144.
Source: Delhi metal traders.
