BRIEF-Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth
* Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth, receding risks to asset quality and profitability
TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Apr 20 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 518 522. Copper wire rod 516 520. Copper Scrap No:1 405 410. Zinc ingots 137-142 137-142. Tin ingots 1,380 1,390. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,180 1,190. 4 X 4" Inco 1,050 1,060. 4 X 4" 1,010 1,020. Aluminium ingots 138-148 138-148. Lead ingots 133-144 133-144. Source: Delhi metal traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
HONG KONG, May 31 Asian stocks were steady in a cautious start on Wednesday after a weak session on Wall Street, while the sterling stumbled as a new poll found British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party risks falling short of an overall majority in next month's national election.