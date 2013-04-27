TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Apr 27
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
opening close
Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Copper bars 528 525.
Copper wire rod 526 523.
Copper Scrap No:1 412 415.
Zinc ingots 141-148 141-148.
Tin ingots 1,380 1,390.
Nickel Strip
4 X 24" Inco 1,295 1,310.
4 X 4" Inco 1,250 1,270.
4 X 4" 1,120 1,030.
Aluminium ingots 141-148 141-148.
Lead ingots 135-146 135-146.
Source: Delhi metal traders.
(Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail:
commodities@reuters.com)