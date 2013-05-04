BRIEF-Majesco says speciality insurer renews application management services agreement
* Majesco Ltd says two tier speciality insurer renews application management services agreement for three years with Majesco
TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - May 04 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 518 520. Copper wire rod 516 518. Copper Scrap No:1 402 402. Zinc ingots 139-147 139-147. Tin ingots 1,340 1,355. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,070 1,150. 4 X 4" Inco 1,020 1,040. 4 X 4" 980 970. Aluminium ingots 137-144 137-144. Lead ingots 133-144 133-144. Source: Delhi metal traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
* Unions representing non-executives and crew & petty officer of co have given call for one day strike on April 11