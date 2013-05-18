TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - May 18
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
opening close
Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Copper bars 530 530.
Copper wire rod 528 528.
Copper Scrap No:1 430 432.
Zinc ingots 141-148 141-148.
Tin ingots 1,430 1,430.
Nickel Strip
4 X 24" Inco 1,015 1,015.
4 X 4" Inco 980 980.
4 X 4" 930 930.
Aluminium ingots 131-140 131-140.
Lead ingots 133-147 133-147.
Source: Delhi metal traders.
