BRIEF-Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for Energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 532 535. Copper wire rod 530 533. Copper Scrap No:1 430 432. Zinc ingots 139-147 141-148. Tin ingots 1,420 1,425. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,040 1,050. 4 X 4" Inco 1,010 1,020. 4 X 4" 930 945. Aluminium ingots 132-143 131-140. Lead ingots 131-142 133-147. Source: Delhi metal traders.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
May 31 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16793.70 NSE 49496.20 ============= TOTAL 66289.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA