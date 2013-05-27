BRIEF-Jaiprakash Associates says executes stake sale agreement with Orient Cement
* Says executed today a definitive agreement with Orient Cement Limited
TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - May 27 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 540 534 Copper wire rod 538 532 Copper Scrap No:1 472 475 Zinc ingots 137-142 137-142. Tin ingots 1,340 1,345. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,160 1,150. 4 X 4" Inco 1,125 1,115. 4 X 4" 1,025 1,015. Aluminium ingots 131-140 131-140. Lead ingots 131-142 131-142. Source: Delhi metal traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (May 30) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% ----------------------