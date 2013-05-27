TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - May 27 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 540 534 Copper wire rod 538 532 Copper Scrap No:1 472 475 Zinc ingots 137-142 137-142. Tin ingots 1,340 1,345. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,160 1,150. 4 X 4" Inco 1,125 1,115. 4 X 4" 1,025 1,015. Aluminium ingots 131-140 131-140. Lead ingots 131-142 131-142. Source: Delhi metal traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)