Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Jun 01 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 538 538. Copper wire rod 536 536. Copper Scrap No:1 470 470. Zinc ingots 137-142 137-142. Tin ingots 1,425 1,425. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,135 1,135. 4 X 4" Inco 1,115 1,115. 4 X 4" 1,115 1,115. Aluminium ingots 131-140 131-140. Lead ingots 131-142 131-142. Source: Delhi metal traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.