BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off 14-day variable rate reverse repo
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Jun 05 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 538 544. Copper wire rod 536 542. Copper Scrap No:1 478 480. Zinc ingots 139-144 139-144. Tin ingots 1,420 1,425. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,125 1,135. 4 X 4" Inco 1,110 1,115. 4 X 4" 1,015 1,010. Aluminium ingots 132-141 132-141. Lead ingots 133-144 133-144. Source: Delhi metal traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
Vietnam reported on Wednesday that its consumer price index in March was 4.65 percent higher than a year earlier, easing from February's 5.02 percent rise. To see stories on inflation data in Asia, double click in the brackets: MARCH 2017 > Vietnam's March inflation slows to 4.65 pct y/y FEBRUARY 2017 > Malaysia inflation at fastest pace in 8 years > Singapore CPI rises the most since September 2014 > Ris
* Says drug indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV-1 infection