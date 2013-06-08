BRIEF-India cenbank says reserve money fell 8.7 pct y-o-y in week to May 26
* RBI says reserve money fell 8.7 percent year on year in week to May 26 versus growth of 12.5 percent year ago
TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Jun 08 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 535 530. Copper wire rod 533 534. Copper Scrap No:1 470 470. Zinc ingots 139-144 139-144. Tin ingots 1,430 1,430. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,125 1,140. 4 X 4" Inco 1,110 1,120. 4 X 4" 1,010 1,115. Aluminium ingots 132-141 132-141. Lead ingots 133-144 133-144. Source: Delhi metal traders.
* Approved proposal to avail a term loan of INR 1.10 billion from KKR India Financial Services Private Limited