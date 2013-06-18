Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 530 534. Copper wire rod 528 532. Copper Scrap No:1 438 440. Zinc ingots 141-147 143-148. Tin ingots 1,360 1,365. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,130 1,125. 4 X 4" Inco 1,120 1,115. 4 X 4" 1,015 1,010. Aluminium ingots 137-146 137-146. Lead ingots 133-152 133-152. Source: Delhi metal traders.