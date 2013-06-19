BRIEF-Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors
TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Jun 19 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 535 530. Copper wire rod 533 528. Copper Scrap No:1 442 438. Zinc ingots 141-147 141-147. Tin ingots 1,360 1,360. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,135 1,130. 4 X 4" Inco 1,110 1,120. 4 X 4" 1,015 1,015. Aluminium ingots 137-146 137-146. Lead ingots 133-152 133-152. Source: Delhi metal traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
* India cenbank says foreign investment limits in central government bonds, state development loans for April-June to be increased by 110 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) and 60 billion rupees, respectively
Mar 31 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 22634.30 NSE 89365.00 ============= TOTAL 111999.30 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M