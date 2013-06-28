BRIEF-Tata Steel sells indirect unit Kalzip Guangzhou
* Says net consideration recieved from sale/disposal is EUR 5.2 million
TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Jun 28 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 534 530. Copper wire rod 532 528. Copper Scrap No:1 435 428. Zinc ingots 141-147 141-147. Tin ingots 1,340 1,345. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,140 1,130. 4 X 4" Inco 1,115 1,110. 4 X 4" 1,015 1,010. Aluminium ingots 134-147 134-147. Lead ingots 137-154 137-154. Source: Delhi metal traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
* Says net consideration recieved from sale/disposal is EUR 5.2 million
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/09.00 04.00/06.00 01.00/03.00 05.63% 07.51% 02.82% (Mar 30) 1000 03.50/06.50 00.50/01.50 03.00/05.00 04.92% 02.81% 05.62% ----------------------------------------
** Shares of refiner Indian Oil Corp Ltd rise as much as 3.9 pct to their highest since Feb 23 on the first day trading as part of the 50-member Nifty index run by NSE