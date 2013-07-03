Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Jul 03 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 535 532. Copper wire rod 523 530. Copper Scrap No:1 427 428. Zinc ingots 143-154 141-147. Tin ingots 1,350 1,335. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,130 1,140. 4 X 4" Inco 1,105 1,110. 4 X 4" 1,005 1,010. Aluminium ingots 134-147 134-147. Lead ingots 137-154 137-154. Source: Delhi metal traders.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.