TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Jul 04
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
opening close
Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Copper bars 520 535.
Copper wire rod 518 523.
Copper Scrap No:1 455 427.
Zinc ingots 143-154 143-154.
Tin ingots 1,365 1,350.
Nickel Strip
4 X 24" Inco 1,125 1,130.
4 X 4" Inco 1,100 1,105.
4 X 4" 980 1,005.
Aluminium ingots 134-147 134-147.
Lead ingots 137-154 137-154.
Source: Delhi metal traders.