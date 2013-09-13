MEDIA-India's Airtel, Jio spar over time taken to comply with telecom regulator's order - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 544 538. Copper wire rod 542 536. Copper Scrap No:1 446 445. Zinc ingots 142-154 144-156. Tin ingots 1,355 1,350. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,155 1,150. 4 X 4" Inco 1,115 1,110. 4 X 4" 1,020 1,015. Aluminium ingots 142-155 141-153. Lead ingots 144-158 143-157. Source: Delhi metal traders.
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy