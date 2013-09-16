BRIEF-Reliance Industries says over 72 mln Jio customers sign up for Prime plan
* Reliance Industries says over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 532 552. Copper wire rod 530 550. Copper Scrap No:1 440 446. Zinc ingots 142-154 142-154. Tin ingots 1,345 1,355. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,150 1,140. 4 X 4" Inco 1,100 1,100. 4 X 4" 1,100 1,000. Aluminium ingots 142-155 142-155. Lead ingots 144-158 144-158. Source: Delhi metal traders.
* Reliance Industries says over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime
* Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors
* India cenbank says foreign investment limits in central government bonds, state development loans for April-June to be increased by 110 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) and 60 billion rupees, respectively