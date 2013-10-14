BRIEF-India cenbank releases April-June treasury bill issuance calendar
TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Oct 14 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 540 550. Copper wire rod 538 548. Copper Scrap No:1 441 443. Zinc ingots 142-153 142-153. Tin ingots 1,340 1,343. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,140 1,143. 4 X 4" Inco 1,110 1,113. 4 X 4" 1,010 1,013. Aluminium ingots 143-155 143-155. Lead ingots 142-158 142-158. Source: Delhi metal traders.
March 28 * India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar * For the full release, click: http://bit.ly/2mMtDt0 (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury)
* Says to consider allotment of 43.3 million equity shares at inr 2 each at a premium of inr 18 per share to non-promoters. Source text: http://bit.ly/2ncSHVu Further company coverage: