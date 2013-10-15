BRIEF-Indian Bank appoints Kishore Piraji Kharat as MD & CEO
* Says appointment of Kishore Piraji Kharat as MD & CEO of Indian Bank Source text - (http://bit.ly/2oxwKoI) Further company coverage:
TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Oct 15 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 536 540. Copper wire rod 533 538. Copper Scrap No:1 433 430. Zinc ingots 142-153 142-153. Tin ingots 1,335 1,330. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,125 1,130. 4 X 4" Inco 1,090 1,100. 4 X 4" 980 1,000. Aluminium ingots 143-155 143-155. Lead ingots 142-158 142-158. Source: Delhi metal traders.
* Seeks members' nod for sub-division of face value of equity shares of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Vikram Kapur has resigned from board as non-executive chairman and director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: