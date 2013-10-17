TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Oct 17
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
opening close
Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Copper bars 538 536.
Copper wire rod 536 533.
Copper Scrap No:1 435 433.
Zinc ingots 142-153 142-153.
Tin ingots 1,360 1,335.
Nickel Strip
4 X 24" Inco 1,140 1,125.
4 X 4" Inco 1,100 1,090.
4 X 4" 1,000 980.
Aluminium ingots 143-155 143-155.
Lead ingots 142-158 142-158.
Source: Delhi metal traders.