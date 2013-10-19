India soybean futures extend gain on higher demand, tighter supply
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian soybean futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher demand and tighter supplies.
TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Oct 19 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 530 534. Copper wire rod 528 532. Copper Scrap No:1 425 430. Zinc ingots 142-153 142-153. Tin ingots 1,330 1,340. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,130 1,135. 4 X 4" Inco 1,090 1,100. 4 X 4" 980 990. Aluminium ingots 143-155 143-155. Lead ingots 142-158 142-158. Source: Delhi metal traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian soybean futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher demand and tighter supplies.
* Says there in no material impact on co from RBI penalty Source text: http://bit.ly/2ptcmSy Further company coverage: