BRIEF-KEC International gets new orders worth 17.81 bln rupees
* Says KEC International Limited wins new orders worth Rs. 1,781 crore
TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Oct 21 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 524 530. Copper wire rod 520 528. Copper Scrap No:1 425 425. Zinc ingots 140-150 142-153. Tin ingots 1,335 1,330. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,120 1,130. 4 X 4" Inco 1,090 1,090. 4 X 4" 980 980. Aluminium ingots 143-155 143-155. Lead ingots 142-158 142-158. Source: Delhi metal traders.
* Says co had entered into development agreement with Umiya Builders and Developers
* Says co has loaded about 36 million tons of traffic in 2016-17, growth of 7.8 percent in 2015-16