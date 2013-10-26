UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Oct 26 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 530 533. Copper wire rod 528 532. Copper Scrap No:1 430 430. Zinc ingots 139-148 139-148. Tin ingots 1,345 1,335. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,145 1,130. 4 X 4" Inco 1,110 1,100. 4 X 4" 1,010 1,010. Aluminium ingots 143-155 143-155. Lead ingots 142-158 142-158. Source: Delhi metal traders.
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)