Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
opening close
Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Copper bars 525 522.
Copper wire rod 523 520.
Copper Scrap No:1 402 406.
Zinc ingots 141-150 141-150.
Tin ingots 1,325 1,320.
Nickel Strip
4 X 24" Inco 1,125 1,120.
4 X 4" Inco 1,100 1,090.
4 X 4" 990 980.
Aluminium ingots 139-144 139-144.
Lead ingots 141-155 141-155.
Source: Delhi metal traders.
(Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail:
commodities@reuters.com)