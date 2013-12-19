TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Dec 19
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
opening close
Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Copper bars 466 468.
Copper wire rod 464 466.
Copper Scrap No:1 410 412.
Zinc ingots 126-160 127-162.
Tin ingots 1,630 1,640.
Nickel Strip
4 X 24" Inco 1,190 1,200.
4 X 4" Inco 1,140 1,150.
4 X 4" 1,040 1,050.
Aluminium ingots 117-132 115-130.
Lead ingots 115-134 112-132.
Source: Delhi metal traders.