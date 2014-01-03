TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Jan 03 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 527 527. Copper wire rod 525 525. Copper Scrap No:1 484 484. Zinc ingots 180-190 178-190. Tin ingots 1,560 1,540. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,080 1,180. 4 X 4" Inco 1,070 1,070. 4 X 4" 1,990 1,000. Aluminium ingots 117-150 117-150. Lead ingots 145-170 150-165. Source: Delhi metal traders.