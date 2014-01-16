MEDIA-India's Flipkart tightens return policy to help cut operational costs - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Jan 16 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 540 537. Copper wire rod 538 535. Copper Scrap No:1 498 496. Zinc ingots 158-180 158-180. Tin ingots 1,600 1,595. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,120 1,110. 4 X 4" Inco 1,100 1,100. 4 X 4" 1,010 1,000. Aluminium ingots 121-151 121-151. Lead ingots 141-172 141-172. Source: Delhi metal traders.
