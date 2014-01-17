BRIEF-Reliance Industries says co to produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks by March 2018
* Exec says by March 2018, co will produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks Further company coverage:
TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Jan 17 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 542 540. Copper wire rod 540 538. Copper Scrap No:1 500 498. Zinc ingots 158-180 158-180. Tin ingots 1,595 1,600. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,115 1,120. 4 X 4" Inco 1,1090 1,100. 4 X 4" 1,990 1,010. Aluminium ingots 121-151 121-151. Lead ingots 141-172 141-172. Source: Delhi metal traders.
* Exec says all petchem expansion projects to be completed by this quarter