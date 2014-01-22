TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Jan 22 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 538 542. Copper wire rod 536 540. Copper Scrap No:1 492 495. Zinc ingots 155-175 155-175. Tin ingots 1,605 1,600. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,125 1,120. 4 X 4" Inco 1,110 1,100. 4 X 4" 1,010 1,000 Aluminium ingots 121-151 121-151. Lead ingots 141-172 141-172. Source: Delhi metal traders.