TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Jan 24
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
opening close
Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Copper bars 538 537.
Copper wire rod 538 535.
Copper Scrap No:1 492 490.
Zinc ingots 155-175 155-175.
Tin ingots 1,620 1,610.
Nickel Strip
4 X 24" Inco 1,125 1,120.
4 X 4" Inco 1,115 1,110.
4 X 4" 1,020 1,015.
Aluminium ingots 121-151 121-151.
Lead ingots 141-172 141-172.
Source: Delhi metal traders.