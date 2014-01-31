BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Jan 30 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 534 530. Copper wire rod 532 528. Copper Scrap No:1 480 488. Zinc ingots 155-175 155-175. Tin ingots 1,590 1,590. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,110 1,110. 4 X 4" Inco 1,090 1,100. 4 X 4" 980 900. Aluminium ingots 121-151 121-151. Lead ingots 141-172 141-172. Source: Delhi metal traders.
