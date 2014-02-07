BRIEF-TV18 Broadcast March-qtr consol profit falls
* Consol profit in March-quarter last year was 828.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 3.02 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2oU1tMC Further company coverage:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 544 538. Copper wire rod 542 536. Copper Scrap No:1 485 488. Zinc ingots 152-172 152-172. Tin ingots 1,600 1,595. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,130 1,120. 4 X 4" Inco 1,110 1,100. 4 X 4" 1,000 990. Aluminium ingots 125-160 125-160. Lead ingots 142-175 142-175. Source: Delhi metal traders.
Apr 19 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 13/07/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.63/64 6.060/5.990 0.23 05/10/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.23/25 6.180/6.140 0.46 07.83 pct