Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 19, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) April 19 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 540 535. Copper wire rod 538 533. Copper Scrap No:1 472 478. Zinc ingots 152-172 152-172. Tin ingots 1,585 1,590. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,110 1,125 4 X 4" Inco 1,100 1,105. 4 X 4" 1,000 1,010 Aluminium ingots 125-160 125-160. Lead ingots 142-175 142-175. Source: Delhi metal traders.
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 19 Apr.19 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices o