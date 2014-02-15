TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Feb 15 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 530 540. Copper wire rod 528 538. Copper Scrap No:1 468 472. Zinc ingots 150-170 152-172. Tin ingots 1,580 1,585. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,115 1,110 4 X 4" Inco 1,090 1,100. 4 X 4" 990 1,000 Aluminium ingots 130-163 125-160. Lead ingots 140-172 142-175. Source: Delhi metal traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)