Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 535 532. Copper wire rod 533 530. Copper Scrap No:1 464 462. Zinc ingots 150-170 150-170. Tin ingots 1,575 1,570. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,125 1,120 4 X 4" Inco 1,110 1,100. 4 X 4" 1,010 1,000 Aluminium ingots 130-163 130-163. Lead ingots 140-172 140-172. Source: Delhi metal traders.