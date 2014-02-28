BRIEF-Syngene International Q4 profit falls
* Q4 net profit 780 million rupees, total revenue 3.15 billion rupees
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 528 530. Copper wire rod 526 528. Copper Scrap No:1 450 452. Zinc ingots 155-175 155-175. Tin ingots 1,570 1,580 Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,110 1,125. 4 X 4" Inco 1,100 1,110. 4 X 4" 1,000 1,010 Aluminium ingots 132-165 132-165. Lead ingots 144-180 144-180. Source: Delhi metal traders.
Karachi, April 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $366 million to $16,416 million in the week ending April 21, compared to $16,050 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 17 Held by the State $16,050.1 $16,416.1 mln -2.2 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,100.7 mln $5,152.0 mln -0.9 comme