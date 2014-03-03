Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 522 526. Copper wire rod 520 524. Copper Scrap No:1 440 450. Zinc ingots 151-171 155-175. Tin ingots 1,570 1,575 Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,110 1,115. 4 X 4" Inco 1,100 1,105. 4 X 4" 1,000 1,005 Aluminium ingots 132-165 132-165. Lead ingots 144-180 144-180. Source: Delhi metal traders.