MEDIA-India's Reliance Trends readies for debut on Amazon, Flipkart to expand reach - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 525 522. Copper wire rod 525 520. Copper Scrap No:1 445 440. Zinc ingots 151-171 151-171. Tin ingots 1,575 1,570. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,125 1,110. 4 X 4" Inco 1,115 1,100. 4 X 4" 1,015 1,010. Aluminium ingots 132-165 132-165. Lead ingots 144-180 144-180. Source: Delhi metal traders.
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy