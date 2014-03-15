BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Mar 15 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 552 554. Copper wire rod 550 552. Copper Scrap No:1 450 452. Zinc ingots 153-173 153-173. Tin ingots 1,610 1,615. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,150 1,160. 4 X 4" Inco 1,125 1,130. 4 X 4" 1,025 1,030. Aluminium ingots 132-165 132-165. Lead ingots 144-180 144-180. Source: Delhi metal traders.
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M