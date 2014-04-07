BUZZ-Indiabulls Real Estate jumps to over 6-yr high on restructuring plans
** Shares of Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd soar as much as 42.7 pct to highest since November 2010
TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Apr 07 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 520 515. Copper wire rod 518 513. Copper Scrap No:1 480 485. Zinc ingots 175-180 175-180. Tin ingots 1,610 1,600. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,135 1,125. 4 X 4" Inco 1,110 1,100. 4 X 4" 1,060 1,050. Aluminium ingots 140-175 140-175. Lead ingots 145-175 145-175. Source: Delhi metal traders.
** Shares of Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd soar as much as 42.7 pct to highest since November 2010
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, April 17 India plans to sell stakes worth $5.4 billion in seven state-run companies during the current financial year as Asia's third-largest economy looks to fund its fiscal deficit amid ramped-up spending on rural areas and infrastructure.