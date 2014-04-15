MEDIA-Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse to set terms for Flipkart's Snapdeal buy - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Apr 15 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 512 520. Copper wire rod 510 518. Copper Scrap No:1 480 480. Zinc ingots 175-180 175-180. Tin ingots 1,560 1,610. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,120 1,135. 4 X 4" Inco 1,100 1,110. 4 X 4" 1,050 1,060. Aluminium ingots 140-175 140-175. Lead ingots 145-175 145-175. Source: Delhi metal traders.
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Says statement on U.S. president's latest executive order on H-1B visas