BRIEF-LIC Housing Finance March-qtr profit up about 18 pct
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 4.48 billion rupees; total income from operations was 32.46 billion rupees
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 545 540. Copper wire rod 543 538. Copper Scrap No:1 480 475. Zinc ingots 175-185 175-185. Tin ingots 1,600 1,580. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,150 1,140. 4 X 4" Inco 1,125 1,115. 4 X 4" 1,080 1,075. Aluminium ingots 142-170 142-170. Lead ingots 140-170 140-170. Source: Delhi metal traders.
April 25 India's NSE index ended above the 9,300 level for the first time on Tuesday, helped by a string of strong quarterly results including from Reliance Industries Ltd and positive global cues.