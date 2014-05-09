BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 545 540. Copper wire rod 543 538. Copper Scrap No:1 485 482. Zinc ingots 175-185 175-185. Tin ingots 1,580 1,600. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,160 1,150. 4 X 4" Inco 1,120 1,110. 4 X 4" 1,080 1,080. Aluminium ingots 142-170 142-170. Lead ingots 140-170 140-170. Source: Delhi metal traders.
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M