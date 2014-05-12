BRIEF-Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup production bases in India and Vietnam
* Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup manufacturing bases in India and Vietnam
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 540 545. Copper wire rod 538 543. Copper Scrap No:1 485 482. Zinc ingots 175-185 175-185. Tin ingots 1,560 1,585. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,115 1,150. 4 X 4" Inco 1,000 1,115. 4 X 4" 1,050 1,070. Aluminium ingots 142-170 142-170. Lead ingots 140-170 140-170. Source: Delhi metal traders.
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market