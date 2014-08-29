TABLE-India Metal Prices - Delhi - Aug 29 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Metals opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 520 535. Copper wire rod 518 533. Copper Scrap No:1 402 415. Zinc ingots 175-185 175-185. Tin ingots 1,625 1,640. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,310 1,320. 4 X 4" Inco 1,300 1,315. Source: Delhi Metals market.