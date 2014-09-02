BRIEF-Lupin says Goa plant gets three 483 observations by USFDA
* Lupin clarifies on news item, "Lupin's Goa plant receives adverse FDA observations".
TABLE-India Metal Prices - Delhi - Sep 02 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Metals opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 518 522. Copper wire rod 516 520. Copper Scrap No:1 400 402. Zinc ingots 175-185 175-185. Tin ingots 1,605 1,610. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,310 1,320. 4 X 4" Inco 1,280 1,290. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
